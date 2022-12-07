CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)PJ Hall scored 22 points, Hunter Tyson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Clemson defeated Towson 80-75 on Wednesday night.

Chase Hunter added 14 points and seven assists, and Alex Hemenway added 15 points for Clemson (8-2). The Tigers missed only two shots over the final eight-plus minutes, shot 53.8% overall and made 14 of 23 3-pointers. Tyson made 4 of 5 3-pointers and Hunter was 4-for-8 from distance.

Clemson went ahead by as many as five points for the first time, 71-66 on a three-point play by Hunter with 3:31 remaining. Hunter scored in the lane at 1:21 to put Clemson ahead by five again, then Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake missed a 3-pointer and Nygal Russell missed two free throws on consecutive possessions. Clemson finished it off with five free throws in the final minute.

Timberlake had 21 points and eight rebounds for Towson (8-2). Cameron Holden scored 18 points, Ryan Conway 14, and Charles Thompson 11. Thompson had nine rebounds.

Clemson took its first lead, 23-21, when Tyson hit a 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining in the first half. There were four ties and four lead changes through the remainder of the half and Clemson led 37-35 at the break.

Ryan Conway hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and give Towson a 38-37 lead. The Tigers would hold the lead until Clemson’s Hunter hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 61 with 7:21 remaining. Towson would not lead again.

