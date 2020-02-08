Hagedorn lifts South Dakota over North Dakota 82-68

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Tyler Hagedorn had 15 points and seven rebounds as South Dakota won its seventh straight game, defeating North Dakota 82-68 on Saturday.

Stanley Umude had 13 points for South Dakota (18-8, 8-3 Summit League). Tyler Peterson added 13 points as did Triston Simpson, who also had six assists.

North Dakota made 10 3-pointers, six more than South Dakota, but the Coyotes were 22 of 25 at the free-throw line to 10 of 14 for the Fighting Hawks, who also committed 20 turnovers.

Marlon Stewart had 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (11-14, 5-6). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kienan Walter had 10 points.

Both teams take on Western Illinois in their next game. South Dakota heads home for its matchup against the Leathernecks on Wednesday, while North Dakota visits Western Illinois on Saturday.

