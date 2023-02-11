HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Felipe Haase scored 23 points as Southern Miss beat Louisiana Monroe 76-67 on Saturday night.

Haase shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt Conference). DeAndre Pinckney scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Denijay Harris recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor. It was the ninth win in a row for the Golden Eagles.

Tyreke Locure finished with 24 points and two steals for the Warhawks (11-16, 7-7). Jamari Blackmon added 14 points and five assists for ULM. Victor Baffuto also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.