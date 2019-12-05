Gumbs-Frater carries Coastal Carolina past Greensboro 114-79

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 21 of his 28 points after halftime as Coastal Carolina defeated Division III’s Greensboro 114-79 on Wednesday night.

Keishawn Brewton had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (5-4), Tommy Burton 17 points and DeVante Jones had 15 points with10 assists for his second consecutive double-double.

It was Coastal Carolina’s most points in a game since 2013, but it all happened after halftime. Greensboro trailed 47-46 at the break and tied the score at 49-49 with Keyford Langley’s 3-pointer a minute into the second half.

The Chanticleers went on a 9-0 run after that, including five straight points by Gumbs-Frater. A Brewton dunk with 13 minutes left, pushed the lead into double digits as Coastal Carolina closed on a 42-18 run.

Eric Peaks Jr. and Langley each scored 16 points for the Pride. Michael Phifer had 14 points.

Coastal Carolina takes on Winthrop on the road on Saturday.

