Gudmundsson scores 27, Davidson beats George Mason 68-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Davidson beat George Mason 68-53 on Saturday night.

Gudmundsson was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Mike Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers – both season highs for Davidson.

George Mason’s Jordan Miller made the first of two free throws to make it 45-all midway through the second half but the Patriots made just 1 of 12 from the field from there as Davidson (10-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) closed the game on a 23-8 run. Gudmundsson scored 10 points during that stretch.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (13-7, 2-5) with 18 points and Javon Greene scored 12.

The Wildcats have won three in a row overall and three straight against George Mason.

Davidson hit 11 3-pointers and limited the Patriots to 31% shooting overall.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel