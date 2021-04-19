Guard Charlie Moore transferring from DePaul to Hurricanes

MIAMI (AP)Guard Charlie Moore is transferring from DePaul to Miami, his fourth school, for his final year of eligibility.

Moore provides a much-needed reinforcement for the Hurricanes, who since the end of the season have lost three players via the NCAA’s new transfer rule.

The 5-foot-11 Moore averaged 15.5 points and 6.1 assists in 32 games for DePaul in 2019-20, and 14.4 points and 4.2 assists in 16 games this past season. He started 34 games as a freshman at California, and played as a reserve for Kansas in 2018-19.

Dave Leitao was fired as DePaul’s coach after last season, and Moore left Cal after a coaching change there.

Departing Miami since the end of the season via transfer have been Chris Lykes to Arkansas, Earl Timberlake to Memphis and Elijah Olaniyi to Stony Brook. Two other players, Isaiah Wong and Kameron McGusty, decided to enter the NBA draft with the option to return to Miami.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25