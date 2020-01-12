Closings
Grigsby scores 17 to lift Seattle over Utah Valley 83-50

NCAA Basketball
SEATTLE (AP)Riley Grigsby had 17 points and eight rebounds as Seattle romped past Utah Valley 83-50 on Saturday night.

Delante Jones had 13 points for Seattle (9-9, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown added 12 points and eight assists. Mattia Da Campo had eight rebounds for the home team.

The Wolverines’ 25.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Seattle opponent this season.

Utah Valley totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamison Overton had 10 points for the Wolverines (7-11, 1-2).

TJ Washington, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Wolverines, had three points on 0-of-8 shooting.

Seattle matches up against Texas-Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday. Utah Valley faces New Mexico State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

