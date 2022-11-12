NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat South Carolina State 80-61 on Saturday.

Griffin also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (2-0). Jr. Clay scored 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 8 from the line. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 14 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-2). Davion Everett added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State. Cam Jones had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.