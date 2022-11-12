NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat South Carolina State 80-61 on Saturday.

Griffin also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (2-0). Jr. Clay scored 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 8 from the line. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 14 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-2). Davion Everett added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State. Cam Jones had 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.