Griffin scores 20 to lead UT Arlington over Elon 77-67

NCAA Basketball
ELON, N.C. (AP)Freshman Sam Griffin had a season-high 20 points as UT Arlington beat Elon 77-67 on Thursday.

Jordan Phillips and David Azore each added 11 points for UT Arlington (4-4), which broke its four-game road losing streak. UT Arlington went on a game-deciding 14-0 run midway through the second half.

All 10 UTA players who played scored, including nine in the first half. The Mavericks shot a season-best 51.9% (28-54) from the floor, and got 46 points off their bench.

Marcus Sheffield II had 25 points for the Phoenix (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Simon Wright added 10 points.

UT Arlington faces North Texas at home on Monday. Elon takes on Kennesaw State at home on Monday.

