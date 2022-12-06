NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Zion Griffin’s 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Boyce 103-49 on Tuesday night.

Griffin finished 11 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (5-4). David Acosta scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Anglin was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Brody Madeira finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.