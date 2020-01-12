Griffin lifts Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 76-65

NCAA Basketball
LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Roland Griffin had 27 points and 12 rebounds as Jackson State got past Alcorn State 76-65 on Saturday.

Griffin hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

Venjie Wallis had 13 points and three blocks for Jackson State (5-11, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had three blocks for the visitors.

Troymain Crosby tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (5-9, 1-2). Maurice Howard added 16 points.

Jackson State plays Southern on the road on Monday. Alcorn State plays Grambling State at home on Monday.

