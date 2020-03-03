Griffin carries Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 76-56

JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Roland Griffin scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jackson State rolled over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-56 on Monday night.

Tristan Jarrett scored 16 points and Venjie Wallis added 14 for the Tigers (12-17, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who scored 26 points off of 21 Golden Lions’ turnovers.

Marquell Carter scored 18 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-25, 3-14), which never led.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-45 on Feb. 3. Jackson State takes on Alabama State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff finishes out the regular season against Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.

