Green’s 25 points leads Northern Iowa over Bradley 86-71

NCAA Basketball
PEORIA, Ill. (AP)AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa topped Bradley 86-71 on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe had 15 points for Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tywhon Pickford added 11 points and six rebounds. Trae Berhow had 10 points.

Danya Kingsby scored a season-high 28 points for the Braves (13-6, 4-2). Darrell Brown added 18 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Braves for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Bradley 69-64 on Jan. 4. Northern Iowa plays Southern Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Bradley plays Illinois State at home on Wednesday.

