Greene scores 19 off bench, Radford topples Richmond 73-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Cle’von Greene came off the bench to score 19 points, hitting a career-high four 3-pointers, lifting Radford to a 73-58 upset win over Richmond in the D.C. Holiday Hoopfest on Sunday.

Travis Fields scored 17 points and Carlik Jones 14 as Radford (4-7) took the lead for good, 16-13, on back-to-back scores by Greene – a fast-break bucket off a turnover and 3-pointer from the right wing.

The loss ended a five-game win streak for Richmond (10-2).

Jones double-doubled with 11 assists and also pulled down six rebounds. Devonnte Holland had 13 rebounds for Radford, which held a 38-29 edge on the boards.

Blake Francis scored 18 points for the Spiders, Jacob Gilyard added 10 points and six assists and Grant Golden had nine points and seven rebounds. Richmond scored a season-low 24 first-half points, hampered by seven turnovers on five Radford steals.

Radford plays Central Pennsylvania College at home next Sunday. Richmond takes on Alabama on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.