Green scores 27 to lift N. Iowa over Missouri St. 95-66

NCAA Basketball
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)AJ Green had 27 points as Northern Iowa extended its home win streak to 12 games, rolling past Missouri State 95-66 on Wednesday night.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 16 points. Isaiah Brown had 16 points and nine assists.

Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (10-12, 4-5). Tulio Da Silva added 11 points and seven rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 80-57 on Jan. 11. Northern Iowa plays Evansville on the road on Saturday. Missouri State faces Indiana State at home on Saturday.

