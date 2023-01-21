NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Quinton Green had 26 points in Valparaiso’s 71-51 victory over Illinois State on Saturday night.

Green was 9 of 11 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Beacons (9-12, 3-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Kobe King scored 15 points, finishing 7 of 12 from the floor. Ben Krikke finished with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Redbirds (8-13, 3-7) were led by Darius Burford, who posted 23 points. Malachi Poindexter added 10 points, two steals and two blocks for Illinois State.

Valparaiso took the lead with 4:41 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Green racking up 13 points. Valparaiso extended its lead to 40-28 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Green scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Valparaiso visits Northern Iowa while Illinois State travels to play Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.