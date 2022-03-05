BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Malek Green came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Canisius to a 67-64 win over Siena on Saturday.

Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six steals for Canisius (11-20, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried added 11 points and six rebounds. Xzavier Long had 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson Stormo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints (15-13, 12-8). Colby Rogers added 17 points. Anthony Gaines had six rebounds.

The Golden Griffins evened the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Canisius 73-65 on Feb. 1.

