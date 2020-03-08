Green Jr. scores 23 to lead UCF past East Carolina 94-62

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with five 3-pointers and Central Florida romped past East Carolina 94-62 on Sunday.

Matt Milon added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Knights (16-14, 7-11 American Athletic Conference). Collin Smith scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Dazon Ingram had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The 94 points were a season best for Central Florida, which also registered season highs with 15 3-pointers on 29 attempts and 24 assists.

Tristen Newton had 20 points for the Pirates (11-20, 5-13). Jayden Gardner added 17 points and seven rebounds. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six rebounds.

Central Florida defeated East Carolina 68-64 on Feb. 6.

