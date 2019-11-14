Green III scores 16 to carry Bryant over Saint Peter’s 69-44

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Michael Green III had 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting as Bryant easily defeated Saint Peter’s 69-44 on Wednesday night.

Adam Grant had 13 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (2-2), which pulled down 53 rebounds – its highest total in the school’s Division I era. The Bulldogs also allowed the second fewest points since joining D-I, holding the Peacocks to 16 field goals and 25 % shooting.

A Green 3-pointer capped a 20-4 run as Bryant broke away in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Hall Elisias added 10 points and Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds and nine points for Bryant.

Quinn Taylor had 14 points for the Peacocks (0-1). Derrick Woods added 11 rebounds.

Bryant takes on Northern Vermont-Lyndon at home on Friday. St. Peter’s plays Providence on the road on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com