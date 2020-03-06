Green Bay beats Oakland 78-63 in Horizon tourney

NCAA Basketball
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Amari Davis posted 19 points and six rebounds as Green Bay defeated Oakland 78-63 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

Cody Schwartz had 16 points for Green Bay (17-15). JayQuan McCloud added 11 points and six rebounds. Kameron Hankerson had 10 points.

Rashad Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (14-19). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points. He also had seven turnovers. Kevin Kangu had 11 points and six assists.

