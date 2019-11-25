Gray’s 14 lead Towson to 76-64 win over Saint Joseph’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Juwan Gray had 14 points and Allen Betrand 13 as Towson blew nearly all of double-digit lead before rallying back to put away Saint Joseph’s 76-64 to win seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Tigers (3-4) had built an 18-point lead in the opening half and were still ahead 49-35 with less than 15 minutes to play. But the Hawks (2-5) scored 12 straight points to cut Towson’s lead to 49-47 with 11:18 to play. That’s when the Tigers pulled off a 17-2 surge to put the game away. Towson stretched the lead to 20 points in the final minutes.

Jakigh Dottin and Brian Fobbs had 12 points each for the Tigers, who salvaged a final victory here after tournament losses to No. 18 Xavier and Buffalo.

Ryan Daly had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks, who have lost four straight games including all three in the eight-team event.

