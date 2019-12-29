Gray leads 4th-quarter surge as No. 24 Miami women win 59-56

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Mykea Gray scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Miami held on to beat Wake Forest 59-56 on Sunday in an ACC opener.

Beatrice Mompremier, averaging a double-double, picked up another with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-3), who won their fourth straight while snapping the Demon Deacons’ three-game win streak. Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points.

Gray had seven points and Mompremier four in a 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter and take a 51-44 lead. Wake Forest (7-5) got within two twice after that, the final time on an Ivana Raca layup with 23 seconds left. But Endia Banks added a free throw for Miami and Wake Forest couldn’t get a decent look at a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Raca scored 14 points, Gina Conti 12 and Alex Sharp had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25