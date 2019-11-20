Grantsaan’s 20 points, 11 boards lead Morgan St by Regents

BALTIMORE (AP)Lagio Grantsaan set career highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Morgan State beat Regent University 88-52 on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the schools.

Morgan State scored the first 10 points of the game, led 36-20 at the break and added 52 second-half points. Grantsaan, one of seven newcomers for the Bears, was 8 of 17 from the field.

Kyson Rawls and Stanley Davis each added 13 points for Morgan State (3-2), which is led by its new coach, Kevin Broadus. Isaiah Burke and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. scored 10 points apiece.

Kristopher Warren led Regent with 13 points. The Royals, a member of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, were held to 16-of-52 shooting (31%), including 2 of 10 from 3-point range, and turned it over 24 times.