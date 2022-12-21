PHOENIX (AP)Ray Harrison’s 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Idaho State 68-66 on Tuesday.

Harrison had six assists for the Antelopes (9-4). Gabe McGlothan added 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds.

Brayden Parker led the Bengals (3-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Miguel Tomley added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Idaho State. In addition, Jay Nagle finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.