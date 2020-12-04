Grambling State pulls away in 2nd half to down East Texas Baptist

GRAMBLING, La. – Cameron Christon scored 14 points and Grambling State pulled away in the second half for a 68-59 win over Division III East Texas Baptist on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 48 with 11 minutes remaining before the Tigers (1-2) went on a 9-1 run over the next four minutes to take a 57-49 lead. The margin later swelled to 12 when Cameron Woodall followed Christon’s successful jumper with a basket on the next possession to put Grambling State up 65-53 with under two minutes to go.

Woodall and Prince Moss each finished with 11 points for Grambling State. Charlie Cochran and Chris Haynes each led East Texas Baptist (3-1) with 15 points.

