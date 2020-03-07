Grady scores 18 to carry Davidson past VCU 75-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP)Kellan Grady registered 18 points as Davidson won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past VCU 75-65 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points for Davidson (16-14, 10-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points. Hyunjung Lee had 10 points.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 17 points for the Rams (18-13, 8-10). Marcus Santos-Silva added 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. VCU defeated Davidson 73-62 on Feb. 7.

Davidson will be the No. 7 seed and VCU the No. 9 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Both teams earned a first-round bye.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.