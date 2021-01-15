Gordon leads Louisiana Tech past UTSA 77-66

RUSTON, La. (AP)Andrew Gordon had 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech to a 77-66 win over UTSA on Friday night.

Amorie Archibald had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (10-4, 3-2 Conference USA). JaColby Pemberton added 18 points. Isaiah Crawford had 11 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points for the Roadrunners (5-7, 1-4). Keaton Wallace added 18 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Germany had three blocks.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com