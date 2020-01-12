Goodwin scores 26, Saint Louis blows past Richmond 74-58

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jordan Goodwin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Saint Louis pulled away from Richmond in the second half for a 74-58 win on Saturday night.

Goodwin had seven points in a 21-2 run that put the Billikens 58-45. The Spiders had taken a 43-37 lead to break away from a 31-31 tie at the half.

Javonte Perkins added 14 points for Saint Louis (14-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which went 14 of 21 from the field and 14 of 18 from the foul line in the second half. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points and Jimmy Bell Jr. had his first double-figure game with 10 on 6-of-7 shooting.

Nick Sherod led the Spiders (12-4, 2-1) with 17 points, Blake Francis added 14 and Grant Golden 10. They finished the game shooting 40% to 51% for Saint Louis.

