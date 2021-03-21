Goodman’s 24 points lead Oregon State women by FSU 83-59

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards, and No. 8-seed Oregon State beat ninth-seeded Florida State 83-59 on Sunday in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State (12-7) advances to play the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, South Carolina, while Florida State (10-9) is exiting after the first round for the first time in its last 17 appearances.

Oregon State scored 20 of the first 26 points of the second quarter, including an 11-0 run, to take the first double-digit lead of the game after a 16-all first. Goodman scored seven of her 14 first-half points during the spurt. Goodman also had four rebounds and three assists and Jones added 11 points with seven rebounds as Oregon State built a 41-27 lead.

”I’m just so proud of this team, especially after the first quarter, I feel like we kind of had a little bit of a feel-out quarter, and then we just came out in the second quarter we really locked down,” Goodman said. ”The defense, especially I think through quarters, two, three and four were just special. That’s really something we’ve been harping on.”

Oregon State opened a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter as Florida State made only one of its first six shots following halftime. Goodman only played four minutes in the fourth and Jones three.

Sasha Goforth added 14 points for Oregon State, which shot 55.2% from the floor and held a 43-26 edge on the glass. Goodman, averaging 16.1 points, was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers.

Bianca Jackson finished with 17 points for Florida State (10-9), led by interim coach Brooke Wyckoff after Sue Semrau took a leave of absence at the start of the season to help care for her mother. Kourtney Weber and Tiana England each added 11 points. Florida State’s second-leading scorer, Morgan Jones, was held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting.

”They just did an awesome job of getting back in transition and leveling us and making sure that we couldn’t really get to the basket,” England said. ”They clog up the lane.”

MAKING A NAME FOR HERSELF

Early-enrollee freshman Talia von Oelhoffen, who graduated early from her small high school in Pasco, Washington, had seven points in 27 minutes. Her dad, Kimo von Oelhoffen, who played for four NFL teams during a 14-year career, was in attendance.

She reportedly arrived in Corvallis on Jan. 22 and played two days later, scoring six points in 21 minutes against Washington State. The Beavers are 9-3 since her arrival – after losing four of their first five in Pac-12 play.

COVID-19 RAMIFICATIONS

Florida State and Oregon State each had 11 games either canceled or postponed this season.

”I’m the senior, my teammates are looking to me first,” Goodman said in terms of dealing with all the hardships this season. ”And so I have to control my attitude. I have to control how I walk into the locker room every day, walking to the gym every day and if I can be positive, I know they’re gonna follow along. And that’s exactly what they did, they did an amazing job with just being happy.”

