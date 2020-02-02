Goodman scores 16, Dingle 13 as Penn holds off Dartmouth

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Devon Goodman scored 16 points and Jordan Dingle added 13 as Penn topped Dartmouth 54-46 on Saturday night.

AJ Brodeur added 10 rebounds and five assists and Eddie Scott had seven rebounds for Penn (10-7, 2-2 Ivy League).

Dartmouth shot 19% in the first half, made only five field goals and trailed 28-14 at halftime.

The Big Green remained behind by double digits until Trevon Ary-Turner hit a layup to bring Dartmouth within 44-35 with 5:15 to go. Dartmouth’s James Foye hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-46 with 41 seconds left but Penn made enough free throws to hold on.

Chris Knight had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Big Green (7-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached seven games. Ary-Turner added 10 points and Ian Sistare had six rebounds.

Both teams have road games on Friday – Penn at Columbia and Dartmouth at Brown.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.