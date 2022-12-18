ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Cameron Gooden scored 15 points to lead Utah Tech to a 100-58 victory over Masters College on Saturday night.

Gooden added four assists for the Trailblazers (6-5). Isaiah Pope and Jacob Nicolds scored 14 apiece. Pope grabbed eight rebounds, while Nicolds sank all five of his shots with three 3-pointers. Tanner Christensen pitched in with 13 points and six boards.

Caden Starr topped the Mustangs with 19 points. Kaleb Lowery had 10 points and five rebounds.

—

