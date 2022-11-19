MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Cameron Gooden had 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 win over Idaho on Saturday night.

Gooden added five rebounds for the Trailblazers (2-3). Isaiah Pope scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (1-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Idaho also got 16 points and six assists from Divant’e Moffitt. In addition, Rashad Smith had 12 points.

