SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther said Monday that he will enter the NBA draft and skip his junior year.

The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He shot 36.5% from 3-point range, and was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game.

Strawther tweeted the news but did not indicate whether he would hire an agent.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 for much of the past season but were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme had previously announced he would declare for the NBA draft. Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this season and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren is likely to be a top five pick in the NBA draft and is also expected to declare.

