BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Vladislav Goldin’s 12 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Detroit Mercy 76-55 on Saturday night at the Paradise Invitational.

Goldin also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (4-1). Alijah Martin scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bryan Greenlee was 4-of-9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Antoine Davis finished with 22 points for the Titans (2-2). Jordan Phillips added 16 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Arashma Parks finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Florida Atlantic plays Saturday against Albany (NY) on the road, while Detroit Mercy squares off against Bryant on Monday.

