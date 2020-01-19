Closings
Golder scores 18 to carry Portland St. past Idaho St. 82-76

NCAA Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Markus Golder registered 18 points as Portland State topped Idaho State 82-76 on Saturday night.

Holland Woods had 12 points and seven assists for Portland State (9-10, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Alonzo Walker added 11 points. Rashaad Goolsby had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Chier Maker had 22 points for the Bengals (6-10, 3-4). Jared Stutzman added 16 points. Tarik Cool had 14 points.

Portland State faces Weber State at home on Monday. Idaho State faces Montana at home on Thursday.

