Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Golden’s perfect shooting leads Richmond past La Salle 75-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Grant Golden was a perfect 6-for-6 shooting to lead four into double digits and Richmond raced away from La Salle 75-57 Wednesday night.

Goldman, who finished with 15 points, scored the first four as Richmond (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic 10) shot out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. Tyler Burton added 14 points and nine rebounds, Jake Wojcik scored 11 with three 3-pointers and Jacob Gilyard scored 10.

Richmond has won its last three while La Salle’s losing skid reached four games.

Freshman Sharif Kenney led the Explorers (10-8, 1-5) with a career-high 19 points with three 3-pointers, three assists and four steals.

Eight out of nine Spiders scored field goals in an astonishing second half that saw the team shoot 71% from the field, making 12-of-17. La Salle also scored 12 field goals after halftime, but in 32 tries (38%). La Salle’s leading scorer Isiah Deas (12 ppg) scored three on 1-for-8 shooting,

Richmond plays No. 7 Dayton at home on Saturday. La Salle takes on VCU at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.