Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Golden scores 21 as Richmond defeats George Mason 65-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond topped George Mason 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Blake Francis had 14 points for Richmond (20-6, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Nathan Cayo added seven rebounds.

Jordan Miller had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (14-12, 3-10). Javon Greene added 11 points. Greg Calixte had seven rebounds.

The Spiders improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. Richmond defeated George Mason 97-87 on Jan. 18.

Richmond plays at St. Bonaventure on Saturday. George Mason plays Saint Joseph’s at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.