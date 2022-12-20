FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey had 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-59 win over Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.

Godfrey added five assists for the Mastodons (9-4). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to add 16 points. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Swope led the way for the Screaming Eagles (7-6) with 17 points. Jelani Simmons added 14 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. In addition, Trevor Lakes finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.