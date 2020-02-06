Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort Wayne over W. Illinois 75-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey had 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Western Illinois 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Deonte Billups had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-14, 4-6 Summit League). Marcus DeBerry added 14 points. Matt Holba had 12 points.

James Claar scored a career-high 20 points for the Leathernecks (5-16, 2-9), who have now lost six games in a row. C.J. Duff added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Western Illinois 77-69 on Jan. 8.

Purdue Fort Wayne faces Denver on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois faces South Dakota on the road next Wednesday.

