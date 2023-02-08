MACON, Ga. (AP)A.J. Staton-McCray scored the last three points of overtime, Ques Glover finished with 22 points and Samford beat Mercer 70-69 on Wednesday night.

Staton-McCray converted a three-point play with 1:02 left in the extra period and Bubba Parham forced a turnover on Mercer’s final possession. A Shawn Walker Jr. jumper for Mercer with 38 seconds left in regulation forced overtime tied at 65-all.

Glover shot 8 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (17-9, 11-2 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Logan Dye recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Staton-McCray finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

James Glisson III finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Bears (12-14, 5-8). Jalyn McCreary added 14 points for Mercer. Kamar Robertson also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford hosts Citadel while Mercer visits Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.