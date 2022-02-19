SAN ANTONIO (AP)Robert Glasper had 29 points to power Incarnate Word to a 92-84 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Charlie Yoder added 25 points and 10 rebouds for the Cardinals (6-22, 3-11 Southland Conference). Josh Morgan had 10 points.

UIW totaled 54 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Keon Clergeot had 20 points for the Lions (15-13, 10-4). Gus Okafor added 19 points. Jalyn Hinton had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated UIW 78-68 on Jan. 29.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com