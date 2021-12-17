STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Montre Gipson had 27 points as Tarleton State got past South Alabama 65-52 on Friday night.

Tahj Small had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Tarleton State (4-8). Freddy Hicks added seven rebounds.

Jay Jay Chandler scored a career-high 23 points for the Jaguars (9-3), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Alex Anderson added 12 points. Javon Franklin had three blocks.

The Texans evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Tarleton State 69-62 last Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com