VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Evan Gilyard II, despite a twisted ankle, had a career-high 31 points with five 3-poiners as Kansas City defeated South Dakota 68-57 on Wednesday night.

Arkel Lamar had 14 points for Kansas City (6-6, 1-1 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added seven rebounds.

Mason Archambault had 14 points for the Coyotes (7-6, 0-2). Tasos Kamateros added 10 rebounds and five assists. Hunter Goodrick had seven rebounds.

