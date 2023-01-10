VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s 15 points and six assists off of the bench helped lead Belmont to a 74-59 victory against Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Ben Sheppard and Even Brauns added 13 points apiece for the Bruins (12-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (6-12, 0-7) with 17 points. Valparaiso also got 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Ben Krikke. In addition, Nick Edwards had eight points and nine assists.

Belmont took the lead with 9:53 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Gillespie led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-30 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.