RADFORD, Va. (AP)Kenyon Giles scored 14 points as Radford held off Campbell 67-65 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Giles shot 4 for 14 (3 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules scored nine points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo recorded nine points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (13-17, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Campbell also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Anthony Dell’Orso. Jay Pal also put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

