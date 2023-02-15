BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Miles Gibson scored 21 points to help Binghamton defeat NJIT 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Gibson added seven rebounds for the Bearcats (12-13, 8-4 America East Conference). Jacob Falko scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and nine assists. Dan Petcash recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders (7-18, 4-8) were led by Adam Hess, who recorded 23 points. Da’mir Faison added 10 points for NJIT. In addition, Kevin Osawe finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.