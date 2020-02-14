Gibson scores 20, North Texas beats Charlotte 81-72

NCAA Basketball
DENTON, Texas (AP)Umoja Gibson scored 20 points as North Texas extended its home winning streak to nine games, topping Charlotte 81-72 on Thursday night.

Zachary Simmons had 17 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (17-9, 11-2 Conference USA). Javion Hamlet added 15 points and Deng Geu had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 21 points for the 49ers (14-10, 8-5). Drew Edwards added 16 points. Malik Martin had 15 points.

North Texas has a home game against Old Dominion on Saturday. Charlotte plays at Rice on Saturday. Pairings for Conference USA’s Bonus Play will be announced on Sunday.

