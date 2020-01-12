Gibbs lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Bryant 67-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points, Damian Chong Qui scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Mount St. Mary’s came from behind to beat Bryant 67-65 on Saturday.

Qui’s 3-pointer put the Mountaineers up 54-52 with 6:26 to play and his two free throws with 20 seconds left made it 67-62. Bryant’s Adam Grant hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left and Ikenna Ndugba’s 3-point shot at the buzzer missed.

Nana Opoku and Malik Jefferson scored 15 apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which trailed 34-24 at halftime. Opoku also had seven rebounds and three blocks, while Jefferson posted nine rebounds.

Qui, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup led the Mountaineers, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

Grant led Bryant (9-7, 1-2) with 17 points and Charles Pride had 10. Hall Elisias had seven points and five blocks.

Mount St. Mary’s (6-11, 2-2) matches up against Central Connecticut at home next Saturday. Bryant plays Merrimack on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.