German scores 25 to lead N. Illinois over Toledo 66-61

NCAA Basketball
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Eugene German had 25 points as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Toledo 66-61 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which shot 47% (24 of 51). Lacey James added 13 rebounds.

Willie Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-12, 3-7), who have now lost four straight games. Luke Knapke added 15 points, four assists and three blocks. Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Northern Illinois matches up against Kent State at home on Friday. Toledo faces Bowling Green on the road on Saturday.

