German scores 23 to lead N. Illinois over CSU 81-69

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Eugene German had 23 points, Nathan Scott added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Northern Illinois defeated Coppin State 81-69 on Friday night.

Darius Beane added 12 points with six rebounds and Lacey James had 11 points for Northern Illinois (1-2). German added seven rebounds and three assists.

NIU led 52-45 with 10:19 left in the second half before Scott hit two 3-pointers in a 10-2 run that gave the Huskies a 62-47 lead. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Dejuan Clayton had 17 points and six assists for the Eagles (1-3). Andrew Robinson added 16 points. Kamar McKnight had 15 points.

Northern Illinois plays Rockford University at home on Saturday. Coppin State matches up against Northern Kentucky on the road on Sunday.

